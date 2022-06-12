More administrative staff changes at Amherstburg Town Hall, sources say

CTV News has learned there has been more movement with administrative staff at Amherstburg Town Hall.

Sources say there has been another change in the chief administrative officer (CAO)’s office, though details on the situation are limited at this time.

Peter Simmons was hired for the role this past February after a months-long search.

Over the last year, several other high-profile positions within the town have also changed hands.

More details are expected Monday as Amherstburg Town Council meets at 6 p.m.