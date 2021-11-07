More Albertans able to access COVID-19 booster shots on Monday
Starting Monday, more Albertans will be provided the opportunity to have a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents aged 70 and older, as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit residents 18 years old and up will be able to access the booster shots.
Third doses will be available for frontline healthcare workers as well.
The province made the decision to provide the vaccines to a larger group of people last week. According to Health Minister Jason Copping, it was based on evidence and the latest recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
"We are getting past the fourth wave, with cases and hospital admissions dropping for five straight weeks," Copping told a news conference last week. "We're going the right way but we need to stay the course and prepare for the future."
The doses need to be booked for a time that's at least six months after the second dose.
You can book your appointment on the Alberta Health Services website.
