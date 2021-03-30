More Albertans eligible for vaccine as Phase 2B arrives

The next stage of Alberta's immunization program against COVID-19 begins Tuesday, as eligibility has expanded to include those with underlying health conditions.

Approximately 945,000 Albertans qualify to book their vaccine appointment directly with participating pharmacies in Alberta's three largest cities.

Those born between 1957 and 1963 are now able to make a pharmacy appointment pending vaccine supply.

Phase 2B includes Alberta residents between ages 16 to 64 who have a medical history that includes cancer treatment, transplant surgery, dementia, disability or pregnancy among other conditions listed

For those wishing to book through Alberta Health Services instead of a pharmacy, appointments will open April 5 to anyone born between 1957 and 1959 inclusive. They can be made online or by calling 811.

