More arrests made in $100K grandparent scam: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they’ve arrested two more people in connection with a grandparent scam that saw more than $100,000 stolen from victims.

A 25-year-old and 26-year-old from Quebec were arrested and charged on Wednesday just before 11 p.m. after police spotted a vehicle of interest in the 800 block of 22nd Street West.

Cedric Oligny and Sofyane Elgamal were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

They are facing 10 charges of fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Another man, 25-year-old Ahmad Ebadi, was arrested and charged on Tuesday in the 400 block of Nelson Road. He is facing seven charges of fraud over $5,000 as well as three more charges.

SPS said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.

Police remind anyone who has had a suspicious phone call to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Those who have been the victim of fraud can contact the police to report it.