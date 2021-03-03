The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week.

The centre has added 15 flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board to its list since Saturday. Those flights took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Feb. 15 and Feb. 27, and most of them were domestic.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Feb. 15: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 33 to 39)

Feb. 20: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 37 to 43)

Feb. 20: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 16 to 22)

Feb. 21: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 30 to 35)

Feb. 21: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)

Feb. 21: United Airlines flight 5222 from Vancouver to San Francisco (rows one to five)

Feb. 22: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P1543 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 22: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 29 to 35)

Feb. 23: Swoop flight 182 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows nine to 15)

Feb. 24: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 24: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P1538 from Kelowna to Victoria (rows not reported)

Feb. 24: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows not reported)

Feb. 24: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Feb. 26: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 33 to 39)

Feb. 27: Air Canada flight 311 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows not reported)

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the specified rows are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days, including three in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

No such restrictions exist for domestic flights, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a known case of the coronavirus. Instead, exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.