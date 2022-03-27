More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus

Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.

Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp. is recalling the following four varieties of oysters that were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Ontario and possibly elsewhere:

XSM Tray Oyster, harvested on March 9, 15 and 19

XSM Beach Oyster, harvested on March 9 and 15

MLarge Tray Oyster, harvested on March 9

MLarge Beach Oyster, harvested on March 15

The recall was triggered by a Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, according to Health Canada. The agency did not specify how many people have become ill as a result of consuming the oysters, but said some illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has the recalled oysters is advised not to consume, serve, sell or distribute them. Instead, they should be thrown out or returned to the place where they were purchased.

Anyone who thinks they got sick from a recalled product should call their doctor.

The latest recall follows a series of others involving oysters harvested in B.C. this month.

On March 18, Vancouver Coastal Health said more than 50 people had suffered "acute gastrointestinal illness" after consuming raw oysters that week. Some of the cases had been confirmed to be norovirus, while others were suspected, the health authority said.

A few days after the VCH announcement, Stellar Bay Shellfish recalled several varieties of oyster due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recall was expanded on March 23 to include additional varieties of oyster harvested by Stellar Bay Shellfish and Chef Creek Oysters.

Both of those recalls were also triggered by CFIA inspections connected to foodborne illness, according to Health Canada.

Neither Vancouver Coastal Health nor Health Canada has confirmed a link between the health authority's warning and the ongoing recalls, but all of the recalls have involved foodborne illness, and all of the recalled oysters have been harvested in B.C.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, cramping, chills, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and generally emerge between 12 and 48 hours after exposure. The symptoms typically come on quite suddenly and most people feel better within a day or two.