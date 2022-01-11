More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortage

Several BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo were cancelled Tuesday due to staffing issues, according to the company.

The cancelled sailings are along the Horseshoe Bay-to-Departure Bay route at the following times:

6:15 am departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 am departing Departure Bay

10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00 pm departing Departure Bay

3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

5:55 pm departing Departure Bay

The cancellations come just one day after BC Ferries warned travellers that unscheduled cancellations may occur over the next several months, largely due to staffing issues.

"It is a combination including the Omicron variant’s potential to impact employee wellness, regular cold and flu season, severe winter storms, vaccination policies that have reduced crew availability and the global shortage of professional mariners making it difficult to hire replacement staff," said BC Ferries in a statement Monday.

The company says that "every effort will be made" to move anyone with a reservation aboard a canceled sailing Tuesday onto the next sailing. However, if that can't be done BC Ferries says reservation will be refunded.

"We apologize for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause you," said the company, adding that a minimum number of crew members are needed to sail a vessel and meet Transport Canada regulations.