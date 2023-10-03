More blue-green algae found in a local reservoir

Blue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a release Tuesday about the algae and notified the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, as well as the local health unit.

The beach area and boat launch are both closed there for the season.

Last month, GRCA confirmed blue-green algae was found at Belwood Lake and Woolwich reservoirs. On Tuesday, GRCA said it’s still present at those locations.

Blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, are actually bacteria that have features in common with algae, GRCA said.

Some varieties have the ability to produce to toxins that can make people and animals sick in high concentrations.

If blue-green algae is seen, the GRCA is suggesting the following precautions be taken:

Keep children and pets away from the algae

Avoid contact with the algae

Do not eat fish from the lake

Do not use the water for drinking or any other purpose

Boating is allowed, where permitted, but boaters and recreational users should avoid touching the algae

Do not swim in areas where you see scum, or it is accumulating along the shoreline.

“Blue-green algae thrives on nutrients from fields and lawns that find their way into local waterways and reservoirs during heavy rainfall and spring melts and cause their populations to grow rapidly, forming blooms or scum on the surface of the water,” reads the release.

“Once blue-green algae are in full bloom, it may look like spilled ‘paint’ along the shoreline. A new blue-green algal bloom often smells like fresh cut grass, while an older bloom can smell like rotting garbage.”