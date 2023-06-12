More bus shelters shattered in London

More bus shelters in London have been destroyed.

This time, three of them on Hamilton Road between Crimson Crescent and Clarke Road and another in the area of William Street and Dundas Street.

In the viewer-submitted video posted above, a person is seen picking something up and using it to smash the glass in the shelter.

As previously reported, there have been over a dozen instances of shelters being destroyed since January.

According to the London Transit Commission (LTC), the cost of repairs can add up with each glass pane costs approximately $500 to replace.