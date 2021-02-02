Regional police are hoping to add some more peace of mind for those meeting up to buy, sell, or trade property.

In a Tuesday morning news release, police announced they were adding additional buy and sell exchange zones at the parking lot of their facilities across Waterloo Region.

Those who are meeting new people while finalizing an online transaction are encouraged to use the spaces. Police warn there have been a number of crimes like robberies, fraud, and thefts reported after attempting to buy or sell something online.

The buy and sell exchange zones can be found at Waterloo regional police's north division at 45 Columbia St. E. in Waterloo, their headquarters' front parking lot at 200 Maple Grove Rd. in Cambridge, and the south division at 176 Hespeler Rd. in Cambridge.

Police encourage those who aren't able to meet at the provided spaces to instead complete the transaction in a well-lit, public and popular location.