More campgrounds, provincial parks to offer COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in Manitoba

More of Manitoba’s campgrounds and provincial parks will be hosting pop-up clinics for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Manitoba government announced the following dates and locations for the pop-up clinics:

July 25 at Clear Lake;

July 26 at Minnedosa Beach;

July 27 at Rivers Campground;

July 28 in Onanole, Clear Lake and Adam Lake;

July 29 at Oak Lake Beach, Lake Metigoshe and Sandy Lake; and

July 30 in Ninette.

Last week, the province announced it would be bringing pop-up vaccine clinics to provincial parks, noting that teams will be set up by concession stands or at beaches to answer questions, supply consent forms and administer the shots.

“These are the kinds of outreach efforts, meeting people where they’re at, that make it easier for people to be immunized,” said Johanu Botha, operations, planning and logistics lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

More information on Manitoba’s pop-up vaccine clinics can be found online.

To date, Manitoba has received more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has administered more than 1.6 million.

According to provincial data, 77.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62 per cent have received both doses.