These Canadian airports will soon accept international flights

Transport Canada says it is further easing travel restrictions in the country and will allow more airports to accept international passenger flights at the end of the month.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Transport Canada said the government's "strict vaccine travel requirements" that will be fully phased in by Nov. 30, and the issuing of a pan-Canadian proof of vaccination passport, have created "opportunities for safe travel for vaccinated Canadians."

The department noted that the next step in easing travel restrictions is to expand the number of Canadian airports that can accept international passengers.

As of Nov. 30, international flights carrying passengers will be allowed to land at these Canadian airports:

St. John’s International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

"These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to start safely welcoming international passengers as of November 30," Transport Canada said in a statement.

These airports are in addition to the 10 Canadian airports currently accepting international flights in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said during a press briefing on Tuesday announcing the news that Canada's increased vaccination levels have allowed Ottawa to "safely reopen" these airports.

"The global pandemic has significantly impacted our daily lives. It has limited our ability to travel for business, and kept us from travelling to visit our family and friends. But we know that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Vaccinations are helping to keep us safe while we cautiously return to doing the things we love," Alghabra said.

Speaking at the Waterloo International Airport in Breslau, Ont., Alghabra said these airports were selected after considering passenger demand, geography and the preparedness of each airport to resume receiving international flights under current public health conditions.

"Opening these airports to international travel is another step forward in rebuilding and reopening our travel system," he said. "This move will help ensure travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support our government's measured approach to reopening our borders."

Alghabra added that further increasing Canada's vaccination levels will be "crucial" in preventing a return to previous travel restrictions.

"We don't want to ever go back to those days," he said.

Airlines are applauding the decision, calling it long overdue and a crucial step to reconnecting communities, as well as rehiring workers in an industry crippled by COVID-19.

"It's very difficult to publish a schedule month-by-month," Andy Gibbons, vice-president of government relations for WestJet, told CTV News.

"Airlines need certainty, and today's certainty is going to help with that for sure."

The move comes as Canada records nearly another 1,900 new infections and 53 deaths, according to CTVNews.ca's daily COVID-19 tracker.

With the holidays fast approaching, experts are advising travellers to book early due to there being fewer flights, look into travel insurance, check if a COVID-19 test is required at their destination and book a PCR test within 72 hours of returning back to Canada.

The federal government first reduced the number of airports permitted to accept international passenger flights in February as part of a move to discourage non-essential trips, slow the spread of COVID-19 variants, and concentrate the locations of quarantine hotels.

Transport Canada noted that additional airports will be considered "as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada, and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada."

The department warned that border restrictions and public health measures remain subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in Canada.

"The Government of Canada continues to work closely with airports and aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place to protect travellers and workers," Transport Canada said in the statement.

Canadian travellers need vaccine documentation for almost every mode of transportation. As of Oct. 30, employees and passengers in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors have to be fully vaccinated. There is a short grace period in which proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be acceptable to board, though by Nov. 30 that option will no longer be available.

The federal government announced Oct. 21 that it was lifting the global advisory asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country, but is continuing to advise against travel on cruise ships.

The government is now urging Canadians to be fully vaccinated before a trip, to pay attention to COVID-19 activity at their destination, to follow local public health measures and wear a face mask while travelling.

Canada opened its borders last month to non-essential international travellers who have received both doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated travellers from the United States were allowed to cross the border into Canada in August.

The U.S. government recently announced that its land borders will reopen to non-essential Canadian travellers on Nov. 8.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Sonja Puzic, Rachel Aiello and Michael Lee