More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
That's the finding of a recent Ipsos poll, which found a large number of people can’t keep up with the cost of living, while charities are struggling to keep up with the increasing demand.
"Sixty-two per cent of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the next six months," said Duke Chang, president and CEO of CanadaHelps.
"Twenty-three per cent of them are already relying on charitable services."
Sault Ste. Marie-based Save Our Young Adults said it has seen a demographic shift among the people they serve. They say families, international students and seniors have been turning up at its depot on Gore Street.
Keeping up with increased demand has been difficult.
"Need and supply are not matching up right now," said Giovanna Colangelo.
"Those of us who are fortunate enough to be able to have resources to give to charities, now is the time to do so," said Chang.
"They are in desperate need of help in order to serve our fellow Canadians."
