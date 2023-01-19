More changes as Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government faces election year
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has made more changes to her inner circle.
Stefanson has promoted Brad Salyn from policy director to chief of staff, filling a vacancy created earlier this month by the departure of Philip Houde.
Salyn becomes the third chief of staff since Stefanson became premier in 2021.
Stefanson has also named Kelly McRae, who worked as a policy director at Winnipeg city hall under former mayor Brian Bowman, as deputy chief of staff.
The premier is also planning a cabinet shuffle, which she has said will be done in the coming weeks.
That shuffle is aimed partly at replacing some ministers who have recently announced they will not be running in the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.
The Tory government is also preparing its annual spring budget, although public consultations on the spending plan have not yet started and are weeks behind the traditional schedule.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023
