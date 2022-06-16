More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash

A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

The vehicle was reported missing on Highway 11 in Harley Township, in New Liskeard, police said in a release.

At the time, police said the accused persons committed multiple break, enter and thefts in the surrounding area.

The same day, officers also responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, south of Latchford, involving the accused.

One person was taken into custody, while the other individual fled the area on foot, but was arrested a short time later, police said.

Police also learned a theft had occurred in Dack Township, west of Englehart, where an altercation took place between a homeowner and the individuals, which led to the homeowner being assaulted.

A 32-year-old from Hamilton, who was previously charged wtih attempted murder and aggravated assault, has also been charged with the following:

Uttering threats

Robbery and wounding

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited

Theft of a motor vehicle

Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Disobeying court order

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, methamphetamine

Possession of schedule I substance - methamphetamine

A 25-year-old from Hamilton, also previously charged wtih attempted murder and aggravated assault, has also been charged with:

Robbery and wounding

Flight from peace officer

Theft of a motor vehicle

Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Police said the man and woman are being held pending a bail hearing, and are scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores at a future date.