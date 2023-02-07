More charges expected against former 'Dances With Wolves' actor

The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, says it has spoken with more alleged victims of former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse and additional charges will be laid against him in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Tsuu'tina Police said they've received a number of Crime Stoppers tips about Chasing Horse and they have revealed evidence of additional offences.

"We are in the process of applying for arrest warrants for formal charges to be laid on our behalf," said Sgt. Nancy Farmer with the Tsuut'ina Police Service.

There are no details on the charges expected from their investigation, but Farmer said they could come as early as this week.

Chasing Horse was arrested last week by North Las Vegas police and was formally charged on Monday.

His alleged offences include sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

Farmer said their investigation has come as a result of a partnership with the Las Vegas police department and has determined that Chasing Horse committed offences in Canada as well as in the U.S.

"I believe that there are assaults that have occurred in Canada and I believe that there will be more victims that will come forward, definitely."

The offences Chasing Horse could be charged with "are significant," Farmer confirmed.

"One charge or 50 charges – they are serious."

CHASING HORSE BANNED FROM TSUUT'INA

Farmer says there is also a band council resolution, or BCR, in place for Chasing Horse that's been in place on Tsuut'ina Nation since 2015. This policy bans the accused from all community events including powwows and ceremonies.

"A BCR is the wish of chief and council to maintain peace and order within the nation by controlling the access, in our case, to Tsuut'ina lands. Specifically access to those people and persons that cause disruption, distress or fear to nation citizens that threaten the peace, security and well-being of our community."

Similar bans are in place in 74 other nations, she said, adding the ban is enforceable by the Tsuut'ina Police Service.

Farmer says she was not present when Tsuut'ina's BCR was initiated, but understands that it takes time for victims to come forward to authorities.

"You have to understand the totality of some of this trauma that certainly some of the victims have gone through is not an easy thing to talk about. Even now. Do I anticipate there will be some more coming forward because we're now talking about real victims? Absolutely.

"It's not easy to be the first one who steps up and says, 'This happened to me.'"

Last week, B.C. authorities charged Chasing Horse with sexual assault in connection with an incident in the village of Keremeos, B.C., in September 2018.

U.S. authorities say the allegations against Chasing Horse there date back to 2012, when he was working as a self-described "medicine man" in the United States and Canada.

Farmer also appealed to anyone else who may have been victimized.

"I'm just proud of everyone who has come forward. I encourage anyone who has had dealings with Mr. Chasing Horse that would like to talk, witnesses or victims, please approach us.

"We're ready to listen."

He is expected back in court on Wednesday.

(With files from the Canadian Press)