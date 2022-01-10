More charges for Lively man accused of sex crimes involving youth, 19 total

An ongoing sexual assault investigation in Massey has led to new charges against a 29-year-old man from Lively, police said Monday.

Provincial police officers were called to an address on West Branch Road in a small community about 100 kilometres west of Sudbury just before midnight on Dec. 28.

"OPP responded to a report of an individual who had sexually assaulted and threatened several persons," police said in a news release.

One man was arrested as a result of the incident and several offences, including sexual assaulting someone under the age of 16, sexual interference, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

A week later, additional charges of kidnapping and committing an indecent act in a public place were added for a total of 14 counts.

Now, another five charges have been laid, police said in a news release Monday. The new charges include having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, invitation of sexual touching by someone under age 16 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

OPP Const. Tessa Kasch told CTV News in an email the incident involves three victims.

The accused, who has been held in custody, is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Jan. 13.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.