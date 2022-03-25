More charges for Toronto resident accused of abducting Perth County youth

Perth County OPP have handed out more charges for an Etobicoke resident accused of abducting a youth.

The 36-year-old was initially charged back in mid-October with abducting a person under 14.

In a news release, OPP announced the accused was arrested on Tuesday and additionally charged with two counts of invitation of sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age, luring a person under 16 years of age for sexual purpose, and failure to comply with recognizance.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no concern for public safety.

Police say no further details will be released about the ongoing investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP at1-888-310-1122or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.