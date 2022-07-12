More charges laid against U.S. man after Edmonton teen's disappearance
GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.
The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is facing additional charges.
Noah Madrano, 40, was arraigned on five felony counts at Clackamas County on Tuesday, including new charges of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration.
Last week, Madrano was charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape.
Madrano is currently in jail in Clackamas County and appeared via video on July 5. A not-guilty plea was entered and bail was set at US$500,000.
Madrano allegedly targeted the Alberta girl and coerced her over the course of a year.
The teen is now back in Edmonton with her family.
The FBI and Edmonton Police Service are expected to lay charges as well.
Madrano is back in court for a case manager hearing on Aug. 9, and his trial date was set for Aug. 30, the DA's Office told CTV News.
