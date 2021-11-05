More clean-up crews hired as lost shipping containers rupture on B.C. beaches

The owner of a beleaguered cargo ship that lost containers and suffered a fire in B.C. waters in October has hired more cleaning contractors after additional debris was found on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard says that containers that were found washed up on northern Vancouver Island have broken apart due to recent stormy weather, causing their contents to wind up on beaches.

"With more debris discovered, the owner of the ship has hired several additional beach clean-up organisations and local First Nations to support clean-up operation," said the coast guard in an update Friday.

Just four out of 109 lost containers have been found washed up on Vancouver Island.

"There has been no sign of the other 105 containers," said the coast guard.

The organization says that recent weather, including "storm force winds" along B.C.'s coast has made it difficult to clean and track debris.

Cleanup efforts at Raft Cove Provincial Park on the northern tip of Vancouver Island are nearly complete, according to the coast guard.

"At Raft Cove 95 per cent of the container is now unloaded and debris bags are being prepared for helicopter lift," reads Friday's update. "Crews will then cut up the container and prepare it for removal."

CLEARED TO DOCK

Meanwhile, the Zim Kingston has finally been cleared to berth by Transport Canada, either in the Nanaimo Port Authority or Vancouver Port Authority areas.

Where and when the ship will dock is up to the vessel's master and a BC Coast marine pilot, depending on weather.

"It is important to note that there has been no damage to the ship that would interfere with its safe navigation," said the coast guard. "However, out of an abundance of caution, a comprehensive plan, with support from multiple agencies, will be in place during the ship’s transit."

Emergency tow ships, a marine mammal watching vessel and salvage teams will escort the Zim Kingston to its eventual berth.

Anyone who spots a missing shipping container is asked to call the Canadian Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852.