More cold weather ahead in Calgary

Well, that got cold in a hurry! It's so chilly, it's become commemorative:

Today is #Calgary's first -25 windchill of the season. Typical first is November 26. Record earliest is Oct 27, 1991; latest Feb 1, 1958. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/CDPscOZSIQ

It's a game of 'good-news, not-so-good-news' for our forecast outlook, still.

The good news: that snow will cease through the morning hours, and we'll get respite for the next couple of days.

The not-so-good news: our current temperature (which, at the time of this writing in the 6 o’clock (am) hour is -15 C is extremely close to our high temperature for the day, and is not terribly far from the highs we'll see for the rest of this week. The stretch of cold ahead – even as we look out to longer-range forecasting – doesn't have much of a break-point. We're not yet halfway through December, but it’s safe to say this month will end up below-seasonal.

Also,at the time of this writing in the afternoon at 3 o'clock, it's hey, -16 C,

Our next shot at flurries will be on Thursday. Early projections paint that wave as being lighter than what we experienced overnight.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight:

Evening: clear, low -21 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of flurries, low -15 C

