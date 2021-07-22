More couples planning on saying 'I do' in 2022

Although local event companies are reporting business this wedding season is up from last year, it has been difficult for couples to decide on marrying this year or continue to postpone into 2022.

“Every time we move from a step to the next step, it seems like there’s a surge of hope,” said Amy McNall, owner of Unmistakably You Boutique Wedding Coordination.

With the announcement of Ontario entering Step 3 of its reopening plan, she’s seeing an increase in wedding bookings as early as this fall. However, there are still couples that are holding out in order to have the large wedding they have always dreamed of.

“It’s usually the dancing that’s the biggest determining factor of whether or not they postpone or have their wedding with the restrictions that are in place,” said McNall.

With many couples wanting guests to be able to dance to a DJ at their wedding, Rob Aitken, owner of Music Central says he has been extremely busy recently with inquiries and bookings for next year.

"'22 is going to be an excellent year I think,” said Aitken.

And it’s venues that are seeing some of the biggest benefits of all in the industry.

“We are very busy, there are very few dates left. Fewer Saturdays available so you have to be flexible if you’re looking to book into 2022. Friday and Sunday are also becoming popular, as dates become more scarce,” said Natalie Zima, general manager of The Rose Chapel.

The wedding industry is optimistic that business will only get better from here, but that means couples will have a tougher time with bookings for next year.

Zima’s advice to brides and grooms looking to get hitched in 2022 is to book quickly and be flexible with your desires and expectations.