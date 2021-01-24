COVID-19 cases trend slightly down in Waterloo Region, lockdown fines handed out

While the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported has trended slightly down the past week in Waterloo Region compared to the start of the year, bylaw officers have been out making sure people follow province-wide protocols.

On Sunday, Public Health reported its lowest daily total since Dec. 4. This came during a week that only saw two instances of daily cases reaching triple digits. In comparison, the region was in the triple digits for two straight weeks of hitting this to start 2021.

Following the first weekend after the stay-at-home order issued by the Ontario government, Region of Waterloo bylaw handed out two tickets in Kitchener and issued one charge in Waterloo.

In the following week, a dozen tickets were handed out across the region for reasons that included an Airbnb party as well as people gathered in a car to watch sports on a phone.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Waterloo Region: 8,947 confirmed cases, 187 deaths, 7,975 resolved cases

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 3,827 cases, 65 deaths, 3,302 resolved

Brant County: 1,304 cases, 7 deaths, 1,249 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,271 cases, 43 deaths, 1,085 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,137 cases, 33 deaths, 964 resolved

Trinity Bible Chapel hosts in-person services during lockdown, defies court order

Despite a court order being issued by the Attorney General, in-person services went ahead as scheduled at Trinity Bible Chapel on Sunday morning. A man wearing a face mask held the door open for dozens of people going inside, many who were not wearing face masks.

A Region of Waterloo spokesperson could not confirm if any fines or tickets were issued on Sunday.

This came after The Region of Waterloo says the Attorney General obtained the court order for the church to follow under the Reopening Ontario Act or they could be at risk of being held in contempt of court. The church is already facing charges for defying lockdown orders earlier this year. If convicted, leaders and members could face fines that total in the millions of dollars.

Waterloo Region students not going back to classroom next week

Students in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph learned Wednesday they won't return to the classroom this coming week, when the provincial government released a list of regions and school boards that would resume in-person learning on Jan. 25.

On Thursday, the WRDSB said students would remain at home until at least Feb. 10. Officials with the public school board said they'll have a self-screening system in place for school staff next week, along with a similar system for high school students.

