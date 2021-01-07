Loblaw, Sobeys and Co-op have reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among workers since the last update on Dec. 28.

The three companies have been issuing updates on the current number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

All positive cases at the stores in southern Alberta are included, but all personal information, such as what areas the infected employees worked, are withheld in the interest of privacy.

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 7 (last worked Jan. 3);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore 3515 Mayor MacGrath Dr. South, Lethbridge, Alta.) tested positive Jan. 5 (last worked Jan. 1);

An employee at the Sage Hill City Market 10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 5 (last worked Dec. 31);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 2 (last worked Dec. 28 and 29) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 1 (last worked Dec. 26).

Sobeys

A franchise employee at the IGA (318 Marten St., Banff, Alta.) tested positive Jan. 7 (last worked Jan. 2);

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (201 Southridge Dr., Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive Jan. 5 (last worked Jan. 1);

An employee at the Safeway (3625 Shaganappi Tr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 3 (last worked Dec. 30);

An employee at the Safeway (220 Stewart Green S.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 1 (last worked Dec. 29);

Two employees at the Safeway (99 Crowfoot Cres. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 31 (both last worked Dec. 28);

An employee at the Safeway (5048-16 Ave. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 30 (last worked Dec. 27);

An employee at the Safeway (3636 Brentwood Rd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 28 (last worked Dec. 21);

Two employees at the Safeway (375 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 28 (last worked Dec. 21 and 20);

An employee at the Safeway (410 10 St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 28 (last worked Dec. 23);

An employee at the Safeway (813-11 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 28 (last worked Dec. 23) and;

An employee at the Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Dr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 28 (last worked Dec. 23).

Co-op