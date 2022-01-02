More COVID-19 cases in Elgin County long-term care
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Elgin County is updating the outbreak situation at Elgin Manor.
On Dec, 31, Southwestern Public Health provided notice that it was looking into positive cases in one staff member at both Elgin Manor and Bobier Villa and four residents at Elgin Manor.
Two new cases are now being reported in one resident and one staff member at Terrace Lodge.
As directed by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Terrace Lodge and Elgin Manor Long-Term Care Homes have been placed into a COVID-19 outbreak status.
Any resident or employee that shows even the slightest evidence of a health change are immediately screened for COVID-19.
-
Central Ontario looks to meet growing demand for COVID-19 booster shotSimcoe Muskoka opened two new COVID-19 booster clinics for at-risk residents only on Sunday.
-
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial hospital investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak in one of its unitsA COVID-19 outbreak is suspected at a unit in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).
-
-
The 'Go Give Project' expected to be back on the road MondayThe 'Go Give Project,' which is a grassroots group that's been helping some of the city's most vulnerable, is hoping to be back out on the road Monday after someone broke into one of their volunteer vehicles in Sudbury.
-
Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit usersThe City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.
-
Cause of fire that closed Highway 1 near Duncan Sunday morning under investigationFire crews in North Cowichan knocked down a large fire that closed the Trans Canada Highway near Duncan early Sunday morning.
-
Westview Heights apartment residents return to grab essential itemsResidents from the Westview Heights apartment complex on Eighth Avenue S.W. returned to their units Sunday to grab essential items, before they were ushered back out.
-
Alberta Health Services estimates 68,200 have or will develop long-COVIDMore than 68,200 Albertans have or are expected to develop symptoms health officials deem long-COVID, Alberta Health Services estimates.
-
Man dead following Fermor Avenue crashA man in his 20s has died in hospital after a New Year’s Day crash on Fermor Avenue.