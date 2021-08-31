More COVID-19 cases linked to basketball tournaments held at Oshawa, Ont. facility

Two more basketball tournaments held this month at a facility in Oshawa, Ont., have been linked to cases of COVID-19.

Durham Region Health Department issued a news release Monday night, saying officials have linked seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 to two basketball tournaments held at the Playground Global Facility at 1313 Boundary Road.

Three of the recently confirmed cases are linked to the Canadian Youth Basketball League tournament held Aug. 13 to 15. The three cases are from Peel Region and Durham Region.

The four other cases were linked to the Last 1 Standing basketball tournament held from Aug. 20 to 23. These four cases are from Toronto, Durham Region and Simcoe Muskoka.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the first tournament to get tested if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms. Those who attended the second tournament are urged to get tested immediately.

Durham Region's health department said in its news release on Monday that officials are having difficulty reaching all teams and spectators.

“We are also reaching out through the media to help us make contact with anyone who may have attended the Last 1 Standing tournament from Aug. 20 to 23,” Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle said. “Given the recent timing, individuals who attended this tournament should be tested immediately.”

Last week, the health department announced that another basketball tournament at the same facility was linked to an outbreak with 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and urged anyone who attended from Aug. 3 to 8 to get tested.

Officials say that all upcoming tournaments at the facility have been suspended until further notice.