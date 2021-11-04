More COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks at Nanaimo hospital, care home: Island Health

New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two outbreaks in Nanaimo, Island Health announced Thursday.

One new case has been confirmed in a patient at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, where an outbreak was first declared on Nov. 1.

A total of five patients have now tested positive for the illness. The outbreak is limited to the hospital's Transitional Care Unit, according to Island Health, and all other areas of the hospital remain open at this time.

"People should not avoid seeking emergency care if they need it," said Island Health in a release Thursday.

Meanwhile, one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a resident at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre.

The outbreak at the long-term care home was first declared on Oct. 31, when two staff members and one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of four people – two staff members and two residents – have now tested positive for the illness. The outbreak remains limited to the care home's Hummingbird Unit, according to Island Health.

"Island Health continues to support the site to protect the health and safety of all residents and staff," said the health authority on Thursday, noting that the care home is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

One other COVID-19 outbreak remains active on Vancouver Island at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich.