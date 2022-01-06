More COVID-19 deaths in Sudbury, jump in hospitalizations and outbreaks across northeast

The surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant continued in northeastern Ontario on Thursday, with Sudbury's health unit reporting two more deaths and a spike in hospitalizations.

The two deaths were both in Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said, bringing the area's total to 51 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to adding new 132 cases, another nine people entered Health Sciences North with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations to 29, including four in the ICU. The number of people with the disease in Sault Area Hospital also increased, more than doubling to nine, up from four on Wednesday.

Several outbreaks were also announced Thursday, including one at Sudbury Developmental Services (Ester House). The Timiskaming Health Unit announced one at Community Living Temiskaming South.

The Porcupine Health Unit declared two outbreaks Thursday: one at Foyer des Pionniers in Hearst, the other at Extendicare in Timmins. The PHU said it is working closely with the homes to ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect residents and staff.