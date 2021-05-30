More COVID-19 outbreaks in Timmins prompt health and city officials to push for a high vaccination rate

The Porcupine Health Unit is experiencing some success with its weekend pop-up walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics that it is continuing to offer them.

Foodland grocery store on Airport Road on Saturday was where 15-year-old Jeannine Deschatelets of Timmins decided to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"It’s kinda important to protect people around with everything. My little sister who can’t get it so I don’t bring it home to her," she said.

The health unit reported dozens of new cases over the weekend, including two outbreaks: one at Daily's, Your Independent Grocer; and one at the Timmins and District Humane Society. The animal shelter will be closed for the time being.

"That pretty well means caring for a shelter full of animals, as well as being available for animal emergencies and providing urgent pound services still for Timmins residents," said Alicia Santamaria, executive director of the Timmins and District Humane Society. She also said, if people have any questions or concerns, to call the office phone line.

As the third wave continues to roll along in the Timmins area, the medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit is deeply concerned.

“Some of the trends we continue to share, really, we’re seeing the variant of concern predominantly. It spreads more easily and more quickly. So the types of interactions that maybe didn’t cause in the first and second wave, we’re seeing spread," said Doctor Lianne Catton.

The Victoria Day holiday weekend saw more than twenty-one hundred people getting their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but Catton said there was room for many more.

“The age group from 12 to 39 is still below fifty per cent," said Timmins mayor George Pirie. "That’s understandable because ... the vaccines haven’t been out for that long. As understandably, the age group 12 to 17 is 26.7 per cent so it’s again a plea to get the vaccine.”

More pop-up, walk-in vaccination clinics will take place throughout the week, including at two mobile home parks, the Timmins Public Library and Kaleidoscope co-op homes.

In addition those clinics, there will also be pop-up, walk-in COVID-testing clinics.

The health unit is getting some help with those when it comes to contacting people with results and other information.

It says people may see calls coming in from outside their region such as from the health unit in Sudbury, Stats Canada, and Provincial Workforce, but the health unit asks you to please take the important calls.