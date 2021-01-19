About a week after two coyotes were euthanized following a series of attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park, reports of more incidents have been sent to the city's park board.

The coyotes were captured by members of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service after reports of aggressive behaviour in the popular park. But even though two coyotes were euthanized, more reports have since come in.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Park Board posted on Twitter it's been alerted to more coyotes "nipping at joggers," adding that the trails in the Brockton Oval area are closed again.

"Aggressive behaviour is often the result of animals being fed by people," the post says. "Do not approach or feed them."

Nine other attacks were reported between Dec. 23 and Jan. 13, prompting temporary trail closures in the park while officers investigated.

In those cases, BCCOS's Simon Gravel told CTV News, it was very clear to officers that the coyotes weren't playful. The coyotes would come from behind without warning and bite the lower parts of the runners' legs.

At the time, Gravel said it's possible there are multiple coyotes exhibiting that same aggressive behaviour in the park.

