More coyotes spotted in Ottawa neighbourhoods

Coyotes continue to be spotted in residential neighbourhoods in Ottawa this summer. Most recently, Riverside Park South has seen a lot of action when it comes to the animals.

Nick Belanger lives in the area and says he sees coyotes all the time.

“Just up at the train tracks, we’re crossing and we look left and there’s one right there,” Belanger said.

Steps away from residential houses, a sign warns to anyone entering McCarthy Park to be cautious of coyotes.

“At night you can hear them chanting away,” says Belanger. “They sound like kids having a party in the woods.”

Those walking though this wooded area need to pay close attention, especially with pets.

“I know they take care of a lot of pests too like rats and mice,” says Belanger. “They eat pretty much any critter that’s smaller than them. But it is unfortunate for people who lose their dogs or cats.”

Like this tweet Monday from another Riverside Park resident:

Coun. Riley Brockington says although the city gets lots of calls for coyote sightings, there’s not much they can do about it.

“Usually when residents come across a coyote either in close proximity or a distance, we hear about it. People report it to my office and let me know,” Brockington said. “You know, if I were to call and just say there’s a coyote on my street, and he’s not bugging anyone, the city does not take action. It just leaves it be.

The National Capital Commission says it doesn’t relocate the animals and that coyotes’ territories are found everywhere in the region, fitting together like a jigsaw puzzle. If one is removed from an area, another coyote will almost immediately replace it.

“Coyotes are an integral part of our ecosystem in the national capital region. As such, the NCC doesn't intervene unless necessary, that is, if a coyote is aggressive, injured, or sick. If you encounter an aggressive coyote, we recommend calling 911,” NCC spokesperson Maryam El-Akhrass said.

The NCC also says if you encounter a coyote wave your arms and be loud. Do not make eye contact, which can be perceived as a threat. Pick up any small children and pets and walk away slowly.

Lesley Sampson, Coyote Watch Canada founding executive director, says one of the worst things people can do is feed coyotes.

“You go to a trail, you love taking photographs because you get the likes and hits on your Instagram account, you’re feeding,” she said. “You’re doing all sorts of stuff to attract and increase the proximity tolerance of that coyote to people.”

Sampson also says right now is pupping season, when the young ones are old enough to go our hunting with their parents.

“This time of year as well, you might see an adult coyote escorting or shadowing a dog walker out of an area. Because maybe their pups are there, and so they’re shadowing and making sure that they are leaving an area,” says Sampson. “And respectfully folks should do that, again calmly.”

For Belanger, he says he’s OK sharing his neighbourhood.

“They’re here for good so like you said, we have to deal with them,” says Belanger. “It’s part of living here, I guess.”

For more information about what to do if you see a coyote, visit this website.