More cracks found along Valley Line LRT: TransEd

More cracks have been uncovered along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT, three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.

On Aug. 10, the company spearheading the public-private partnership infrastructure project revealed cracks had been found on three concrete piers supporting elevated tracks along the new LRT line to Mill Woods.

Ronald Joncas, TransEd CEO, said at the time that a total of 18 piers might "require strengthening."

On Thursday, Joncas announced in a video posted to social media by an account run by TransEd that now 21 piers were impacted.

"(In August), I made a commitment to the public to be transparent during this process and to provide updates as soon as I am able to do so," Joncas said.

According to Joncas, engineering analysis points to the cracks stemming from "lateral thermal forces" on the piers, with a final cause still being determined.

He said that TransEd had "begun narrowing down" on a fix to the affected piers.

"Significant work has occurred," Joncas added. "The root cause analysis is nearly complete."

"Our analysis continues until other factors are ruled out."

He reassured Edmontonians that walking or driving under the supporting pillars is still safe.

"We continue to make progress on this issue, and we remain in regular contact with our city partners," Joncas said. "I remain committed to provide regular updates."