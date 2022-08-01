More decades-old temperature records broken in B.C. as heat wave expected to cool

More decades-old temperature records have fallen in B.C., just before a week-long heat wave is expected to ease off in the province.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed eight records for July 31 fell due to the heat, with several records being decades old.

Many of the records broken Sunday were in the province's Interior region. Osoyoos, for example, once again saw scorching hot temperatures, hitting 40 C. That broke the town's 2003 record of 39.6.

Other high temperature records that were broken, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Cache Creek area – new record of 40.5, old record of 40 set in 1971.

Cranbrook area – new record of 37.6, old record of 36.2 set in 2014.

Lillooet area – new record of 39, old record of 38.8 set in 2003.

Nelson area – new record of 39.4, old record of 37.9 set in 2003.

Penticton area – new record of 39, old record of 37.2 set in 1936.

Summerland area – new record of 38.7, old record of 36.1 set in 1971.

Trail area – new record of 39.6, old record of 39.4 set in 1929.

DEW-POINT RECORD SHATTERED

Not only have temperature records fallen in recent days, but Vancouver also broke its dew-point record Friday, according to the Weather Network.

The weather agency said in a blog post Monday that Vancouver's dew point reached 23 C on Friday, setting an all-time record for mugginess in the city.

The Weather Network explained "dry and comfortable" dew points are usually below 10 C and said "things start to feel sticky" when they go above 15 C.

COOLER TEMPERATURES COMING

While heat warnings remained in place for most of southern B.C. Monday morning, temperatures are expected to cool down in the coming days.

"Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday and will be cooler again Tuesday," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal normals on Wednesday."

In parts of the Interior, Environment Canada predicts highs will reach around 35 C. In Metro Vancouver, however, it's expected to reach 33 C inland or 28 C near the water.

Through the rest of the week, Vancouver's high temperatures are expected to hover around the low 20s.