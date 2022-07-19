More details coming for next phase of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitobans will soon learn more details about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.
Health Minister Audrey Gordon said on Tuesday that more information is expected this week.
"This is an exciting announcement for so many families who have waited for Health Canada to approve the vaccine," said Gordon.
She noted Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be part of the announcement, which will look at the approval and rollout of the vaccine.
Last week, Health Canada approved Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old.
With the approval, 1.7 million children in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID.
With files from CTV's Rachel Aiello.
