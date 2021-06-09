More details emerge of suspect's actions prior to his arrest after Muslim family killed

We are learning more about 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman- who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police say he intentionally mounted a curb and killed four members of a Muslim family in London.

Hassan Savehilaghi, president of Yellow London Taxi explains what one of his drivers says he witnessed Sunday night, as suspect Nathaniel Veltman pulled in to the Cherryhill Mall parking lot.

"As the person was taken out of the vehicle by London police officers, he was laughing," says Savehilaghi.

"He was insulting, profanity language he was trying to ask him to call police.”

Savehilaghi says his employee is traumatized - after the nearly two minute interaction with the suspect.

"Call the police, I killed somebody.' And that at that minute, at that second, my colleague realizes the front of the vehicle is severely damaged with a lot of blood on it."

Records show that vehicle - a pick up truck - was purchased by Veltmen on May 12 of this year, from Southwest Auto Group in London.

"It was a normal transaction, completely saddened by this tragedy." says Kal Idriss, general manager.

Idriss won't confirm the make, model or if the vehicle had a ram bar along the front.

The entire crash site where four members of the same Muslim family were killed was captured on this surveillance camera at Peavy Mart across from the intersection..

The vice president of Peavey Mart tells CTV News, “The local manager worked with police, and had to review the footage several times. As a result, the manager is not doing well because the footage was very traumatic for him."

The video has not been released to media.

Meanwhile, Facebook confirmed they removed the suspect's account.

In a statement a spokesperson for the social media platform says, "This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the people who have been affected. There is absolutely no place on our platform for people who commit such horrendous acts."

London police have declined to release an official photo of the suspect, saying "there is no risk to public safety as he is currently in custody."