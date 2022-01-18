More details from police on string of armed pharmacy robberies
The Waterloo Regional Police Service continues to investigate three robberies at pharmacies that took place less than 90 minutes apart in Kitchener and Waterloo last Friday evening.
In a release issued Monday night, police included photos seeking the public’s help.
Police said around 5:35 p.m., they responded to a reported robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Union Street East and Dover Street. Two men entered the business and one of them threatened an employee with a weapon. The suspects took prescription medication before fleeing the area.
At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at another pharmacy in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Gage Avenue. Two men entered the pharmacy with one of the men brandishing a knife and stole prescription medication.
Around 7:25 p.m., police were called to a third reported robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Activa Avenue and Max Becker Drive. Two men entered the store with a knife and demanded prescription medication.
No physical injuries were reported from either of the three robberies.
Police said they are looking for two suspects, both described as:
- Black men in their 20s
- Thin builds
- Wearing dark clothing
A light coloured vehicle was reportedly seen in at least one of the incidents.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.