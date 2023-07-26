More details on return-to-service plan for LRT expected today

As the latest shutdown on Ottawa's LRT enters its 10th day, we are expecting more details on the return-to-service plan.

Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said in a news conference on Tuesday that she is awaiting a draft safety note that will inform the plan to bring trains back online on July 31, two weeks after everything was shut down.

"What I can tell you for now, Blair to Tunney's Pasture is on our radar," she said, adding that she expects the gradual return to service will begin with fewer trains on the line, which would mean longer waits between rides.

The LRT was taken offline July 17 after an inspection revealed a problem with one of the axle bearings on one of the trains.

Since then, nearly every light rail vehicle has been inspected. Amilcar said 44 of the 45 trains in the fleet have undergone an inspection to see if the same issue could be found. Of those, one is currently in Kingston and will be inspected at a later date, and six are undergoing further inspections.

Director of engineering services Richard Holder said inspections revealed those six trains were slightly over tolerance when subjected to a pry-bar test.

"We have a threshold for measuring the amount of play within the hub … In five of the cases, each vehicle had one hub and in one of the cases a vehicle had two hubs, so seven hubs in total where the tolerance was exceeded by one thousandth of an inch, so by a very small amount," Holder said. "So that was the nature of the further investigation, just to check how far above the minimum tolerance was in its current state."

Amilcar said the threshold is very conservative, but because such a major investigation into the system is being undertaken, she wanted to be sure these six vehicles were safe.

"It's really out of an abundance of caution here. This is normal on a business normal day, but because of what happened… we don't want to take any risk," she said.

"We don't want to take any chance with those six vehicles; however, it's normal but because we are conducting this huge investigation, it's time to have deep dive on everything and we don't want to have any risk."

What needs to happen next?

Tests are still being conducted on the Confederation Line, including an instrumented bogie test using a wheel hub assembly that Rideau Transit Maintenance general manager Enrique Martinez said would be at the 'first stage of failure.'

"The failure process is long. It needs a lot of kilometres to conduct a bearing up to the final failure of the system," he said. "The processes we have in place at this moment or focused on identifying the first stage of the failure."

He explained that the tests that will be undertaken would provide data to aid in identifying if or when a bearing might be starting to fail so that it can be inspected before it becomes a critical problem.

"That will give us two pieces of information: how the bearing behaves when it starts the failure process and how we can identify this with some kind of instrument," he said.

Martinez said there is no risk to the system during these tests.

"We are extremely conservative during these tests. The risk is absolutely close to zero. We have measures in place to ensure we have no possibility of having any kind of issue," he said.

"We have an engineer on board of the train that is permanently monitoring the behaviour of the bearing. In case any of the parameters are out of the norm… we stop the train and bring it back to the (maintenance and storage facility)."

Amilcar said in a memo that dismantling and analysis of the axle hub that prompted the shutdown is set to commence in France, with a report expected on Friday.

Adjustments of restraining rails on parts of the line is scheduled to be completed by Sunday ahead of Monday's return to service.

The city has promised media briefings at 4 p.m. every day this week.