More enrolment at NOSM could solve doctor shortage in the north

The doctor shortage in northern Ontario could be addressed by expanding the number of students enrolled at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, says the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM.)

“Up the application process at NOSM, allow them to expand their capacity to greatly improve their output, as well,” said FONOM president Danny Whaley.

“Northern Ontario School of Medicine is a wonderful tool, and we should be using it. Look at the shortage, and match the capacity to the shortage.”

With only 64 students accepted each year, having more future doctors enrolled is something the university is interested in, as well.

“We’ve asked for both ministries to consider expanding NOSM as we become NOSMU next year, to allow us to build more programs in medicine,” said CEO Dr. Sarita Verma.

“Then we’re very interested in building intra-professional programs, as well. There’s a big need for all kinds of health care providers. Not only will they be able to go to school, but there will be more jobs here in northern Ontario.”

Whalen told CTV News there are also doctor recruitment groups he speaks with regularly, working across the north to try to get more health care professionals to come to practise in this region.