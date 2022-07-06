More ER closures in Listowel and Wingham

Once again due to staff shortages, the emergency departments at both Listowel and Wingham hospitals will be closed overal several upcoming dates.

The closure dates include:

Wingham and District Hospital – July 9 at 5 a.m. to July 10 at 7a.m. (day and night)

Wingham and District Hospital – July 10 at 5p.m. to July 11 at 7a.m. (night)

Listowel Memorial Hospital – July 9 at 5p.m. to July 10 at 7a.m. (night)

According to a release from Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, these closures are temporary.

The release goes on to say that, “All hospitals in Southwestern Ontario are experiencing staffing shortages, including nurses, physicians, laboratory, allied health and support staff. Hospitals are all working closely together to minimize potential service impacts as a result of shortages.”

Patients are asked to call 9-1-1 if they have a medical emergency. Ambulances will remain available to the community.

For non urgent health care call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.

The closest hospitals to Listowel are:

Palmerston

Mount Forest

Kitchener Waterloo

Stratford

The closest hospitals to Wingham are: