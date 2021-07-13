More financial support to help people train for new and better jobs in Windsor

Laid-off and unemployed workers will experience a faster Second Career application process, effective Tuesday.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, announced Tuesday interested individuals will no longer need to provide burdensome amounts of documentation to get funding.

“Increasing support for laid off and unemployed workers is key to our mission of spreading opportunity more fairly and widely,” said Minister McNaughton. “No worker will be left behind in our recovery. Through improvements like these, our single focus is on giving hardworking men and women the tools they need to start a good job and make a better living for themselves and their families.”

The program is increasing weekly basic living supports for rent, mortgage and other expenses up to $500 a week. Additionally, transportation and child care supports are being enhanced to better reflect the costs that people currently face.

These new changes follow improvements the government made to this program in December 2020. In the first five months of 2021, 2,092 workers started training through Second Career, an increase of 109 per cent in comparison to the same period last year.

“The Second Career Program has helped hundreds of individuals in Windsor get on a pathway to prosperity,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “As the City of Windsor works to implement our economic development and diversification plan – Windsor Works – today’s changes to the Second Career Program are going to help local workers make the leap to a new career. As we build back from the pandemic, reforms like these are exactly what’s needed.”

Second Career is one of many training programs that the Employment Ontario network of employment service providers is offering online and at about 700 locations across the province. These services are free for job seekers, workers and employers and help boost training, employment and economic prosperity in Ontario.

The maximum funding support that a Second Career client can receive to help pay for their education and living expenses is $28,000.

Since its launch in 2008, the Second Career program has helped more than 117,000 people train for new careers and land new jobs.