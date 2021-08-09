More firefighters arrive to battle out-of-control Cowichan Valley blaze

A wildfire burning out of control in the Cowichan Valley has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to send more firefighting personnel into the region Monday.

Approximately 46 firefighters and three helicopters were battling the 32-hectare Copper Canyon fire Monday morning. The fire crews are a mix of provincial wildfire personnel and contracted firefighters.

A local state of emergency remains in effect for the Mount Prevost area of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Dorothe Jakobson, a fire information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre, says there has been no growth in the fire since Friday and crews are working to maintain a perimeter around the blaze.

Though it hasn't grown, the fire was still classified as out of control Monday.

The Copper Canyon fire has been burning in remote, difficult terrain since Aug. 5. One property on Mount Prevost Road has been ordered to evacuate as a result of the wildfire.

Among the crews on the ground are several members of the BC Wildfire Service's "parattack" team, who parachuted into the remote area on Friday.

Jakobson told CTV News over the weekend that it's the first time the parattack team has been deployed on Vancouver Island.

The tactic is used more commonly in northern B.C., she said, noting that the inaccessibility of the terrain where the Copper Canyon fire is burning made it a good candidate to be the island's first parattack site.

The wildfire is believed to be human-caused.