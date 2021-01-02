The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added eight more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Saturday, including one flight that departed Vancouver on New Year's Day and has already been deemed a possible exposure.

The latest flights added to the list are:

Dec. 20: United Airlines flight 575 from Denver to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

Dec. 22: WestJet flight 3100 from Fort St. John to Calgary (rows not reported)

Dec. 22: WestJet flight 3113 from Calgary to Kamloops (rows not reported)

Dec. 28: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 55 to 61)

Dec. 31: Flair Air flight 8513 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)

Dec. 31: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 12 to 15)

Dec. 31: Air Canada flight 107 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows three to seven)

Jan. 1: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows one to five)

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials have warned against non-essential travel within Canada.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight where exposure to the coronavirus was possible. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.