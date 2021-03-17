The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several flights involving B.C. airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday.

The centre added three flights to its list on Sunday, four on Monday and four on Tuesday. All of the flights either took off from or landed at an airport in the Lower Mainland.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Feb. 27: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 24 to 30)

March 4: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows eight to 11)

March 5: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 34 to 40)

March 7: Swoop flight 183 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 28 to 32)

March 7: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 25 to 30)

March 8: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 34 to 40)

March 11: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows one to five)

March 11: Philippine Airlines flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver (rows 53 to 59)

March 12: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24 and 31 to 43)

March 12: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 12: Sunwing flight 2858 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 20 to 26)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

International travellers are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in B.C., including spending the first three days in a government-approved quarantine hotel while they await the results of a COVID-19 test. Travellers bound for Canada are also required to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure in order to get onto their flights in the first place.

No such requirements exist for domestic travellers, though health officials have been advising against non-essential domestic travel for months.

The BCCDC does not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notices are published on the BCCDC website.