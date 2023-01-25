More funding needed for survivors of sexual assault, prevention: SACE

Advocates for survivors of sexual violence say wait times for trauma counselling are the worst they've ever experienced in Alberta.

According to a prevalence study conducted by the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) in 2020, 43 per cent of Albertans have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

That translates to about 1.8 million people.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says wait times for trauma counselling is about 12 to 14 months, adding that can have devastating impacts on survivors.

“Some of the other men I met in group counselling were just barely functioning. You could just see in their eyes they’re defeated,” said survivor Neil Campbell in a written release. “So, when I imagine people like myself and these men waiting for a year or more for counselling, it makes me feel fearful. Not all survivors are as lucky as I am, not all of us have the strength to hang on. The reality is that not all of us will make it.”

SACE provides support to victims of sexual assault for no fee, as well as working with police and the courts and providing public education and advocacy to prevent sexual violence.

SACE says it saw the demand for service spike in 2017 with a culture shift linked to the global #MeToo movement, and then spike again due to the pandemic.

“Despite how far our world has come with understanding the prevalence and seriousness of this issue, sexual violence continues to have a very consistent presence in our society. The stats have not changed: Nearly half of Albertans will experience sexual violence in their life,” said Mary Jane James, CEO of SACE. “We also know that sexual violence disproportionately impacts those who are pushed into positions of vulnerability, including Black, Indigenous, and other racialized people, members of 2SLGBTQ+ communities and people with disabilities.”

AASAS says it presented research, data, and a business case to the Alberta government seven months ago in hopes of getting more resources.

SACE says it has also been working with ministers and government staff.

The province says it increased funding for sexual assault centres in its 2020 budget over three years, and will spend $13.8 million on sexual violence prevention in 2022-23.

James says sexual assault centres need about $14 million added to their budget to meet the need.

Advocates for survivors of sexual violence say sexual violence is a known risk factor for other public health issues, including addiction, suicide, homelessness and chronic mental illness, and argue investing up-front in prevention of sexual violence and training of specialized staff will save money in the long run.

“Specialized training is so essential for anyone who works with survivors of trauma. They understand what you’re going through, and what’s happening in your head - sometimes more than you even understand it yourself,” said survivor Elizabeth Halpin. “When you have a trauma-informed therapist, you don’t have to painstakingly relive the worst day of your life over and over again in order to get help. To be believed, and understood, right from the beginning of my treatment made all the difference in the world.”

Stats Canada found in 2021 that police-reported sexual assault had increased in Canada by 18 per cent.

SACE says only six per cent of sexual assault survivors in Canada report their assault to police.

The province responded to CTV News Edmonton’s request for comment with a written statement:

“Alberta’s government is committed to combatting sexual violence and ensuring proper care is available to victims,” Lisa Shankaruk, director of Alberta Community and Social Services, wrote.

“The proposal from AASAS will be reviewed over the coming months.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.