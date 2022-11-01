More funding on the way for Nova Scotians in need of home repairs and upgrades

Around 300 Nova Scotia households are expected to benefit from new funding from the provincial government to help make necessary repairs and renovations to their homes.

The province says it will spend an additional $5.3 million on housing-related programs in an effort to address the growing need for support.

In a news release, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr acknowledged the rising cost of home repairs, while noting "affordable housing is at a crisis point in Nova Scotia."

"More and more Nova Scotians need help to make the repairs and upgrades necessary so they can continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes," Lohr said in the release. "This investment means we can help more people sooner and work to preserve vital housing stock."

According to the provincial government, more than 2,000 applications are approved each year for grants and forgivable loans related to emergency home repairs, health and safety upgrades, and accessibility needs.

David Simpson is an existing program participant. He is pleased that others will be able to benefit from the program the same way his family did.

"My wife and I love our little home and this is helping with modifications that will allow us to stay here," Simpson said in the release. "When we needed some assistance, the program really came through for us."

The applicable programs covered by the additional funding include:

Up to $6,500 in grants from the Senior Citizens Assistance Program and Provincial Housing Emergency Repair Program

Up to $18,000 in forgivable loans from the Residential (Homeowner) Rehabilitation Assistance Program

Up to $16,000 in forgivable loans from the Disability Residential Rehabilitation Assistance Program

Up to $7,000 in grants from the Emergency Repair Program

Up to $3,500 in forgivable loans and grants from the Home Adaptations for Seniors' Independence Program

Up to $7,000 in grants from the Access-A-Home Program

The provincial government hopes the funding will also help speed up processing times for applicants currently waiting for assistance.

The additional funding comes after the province budgeted $18.7 million for the eligible programs in 2022-23. As of August, the province says more than 950 households had received support through the programming.