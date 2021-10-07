More GO Train riders eligible for refunds, severe weather delays excluded

Metrolinx is expanding the list of GO Train riders eligible for refunds. Beginning on Thursday, regularly scheduled trips delayed by 15 minutes or more are refundable.

However, severe weather conditions and certain tickets are still excluded from their updated refund qualifications.

The transit agency announced the changes in a press release issued Thursday, saying they are shifting their refund coverage from delays specifically caused by GO Transit, such as switching problems and door issues, to any delay.

Metrolinx says the expanded eligibility applies to police investigations, on-board emergencies and pedestrian incidents.

Although, extreme weather conditions, such as Environment Canada watches and warnings, do not fall under the list of eligible refunds.

Special flat-fare tickets, including weekend passes and weekend day passes, are also not refundable.

Customers who use PRESTO cards or paper or electronic tickets can submit a claim for a fare reimbursement online within seven-days of the delayed trip.

For passengers who are unsure whether their trip is refundable, the “Check Trip” portal on the GO Transit website will show whether the trip qualifies for a refund. It may take up to 72 hours for the system to show the trip’s eligibility status.