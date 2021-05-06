More GTA patient transfers coming to Windsor Regional Hospital

More patients from Greater Toronto Area hospitals are expected to arrive in Windsor before next week.

Windsor Regional Hospital is expecting three patients both Friday and Saturday.

One ICU patient arrived Thursday.

In total, the hospital has taken 70 patients to help deal with the ICU crisis in the province, as a result of COVID-19’s third wave.

The hospital is planning to accept another 10 Ward/Medicine patients, plus ICU patients beginning the week of May 13th.

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad isn’t expecting elective surgeries to resume in the next couple weeks.

“Until things settle down in those hot spot areas and they’re able to manage their own volumes, I don’t see us moving forward or any other hospital moving forward with elective surgeries.”

Twenty-eight patients who have been brought in from the GTA have been discharged from Windsor Regional Hospital.