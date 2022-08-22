More hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener park

Two more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti have been found in Kitchener's Victoria Park.

Police said graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, was drawn using a marker in a washroom facility near Schneider Avenue.

It is believed this vandalism occurred between the evening of Aug. 20 and the morning of Aug. 21.

Last month, Waterloo regional police said they were investigating hate-motivated graffiti drawn on the bulletin board in the washroom facilities of Victoria Park.

Police said the second instance also occurred sometime between the evening of Aug. 21, and the morning of Aug. 22, 2022.

Graffiti, including hate-motivated writing and symbols, was spray-painted on a statue in the park, according to police.