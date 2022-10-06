More hate motivated graffiti found in Waterloo region

Waterloo regional police are investigating after graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing were found drawn on the side of downtown Kitchener building and a vehicle in Waterloo.

Police said the Kitchener incident happened in the area of Duke Street West and Breithaupt Street. It’s believed the graffiti was put there sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5.

In a separate incident, police received a report of hate-motivated graffiti on a vehicle on Oct. 2. Police believe the vehicle was targeted sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. the day before while it was parked in a lot at 663 Erb Street West in Waterloo.

This is the latest in a string of hate-motivated graffiti reported recently across Waterloo region.

“It’s a manner of things. It’s vehicles, it could be retaining walls, it could be bathroom facilities. It could be public property or private property. There’s really no rhyme or reason,” Melissa Quarrie of Waterloo Regional Police Service told CTV News in August, after 14 vehicles were vandalized in a single morning in Waterloo.