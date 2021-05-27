More hate-motivated posters found in Waterloo Region

Police are investigating after reports of racial and hate-motivated posters being circulated in Wellesley Township, Wilmot Township and Kitchener.

The posters include messages promoting White Lives Matter.

The Mayor of Wellesley Township Joe Nowak says his wife found one of the posters on a mailbox while out for a walk Thursday morning. He reported the sign to the police.

"We are so much stronger because of the diversity out here and it just saddens me to see something like this happen and it saddens the whole community," he said.

Nowak added other councillors checked their wards for other posts and none were found Thursday.

Similar posters have been found in Wilmot Township and throughout Waterloo Region in the past month.

Waterloo regional police are urging anyone who finds a poster not to destroy it as they could be destroying evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

We are aware of a poster being circulated in @WilmotTownship, @wellesley_ca and @CityKitchener.



Members of our General Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. Details here: https://t.co/uZBH9CFJ1V. pic.twitter.com/ZCDop0unVD